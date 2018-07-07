Two Koreas Begin Talks on Forestry Cooperation

South and North Korea are holding working-level talks at the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjeom to discuss cooperation in the forestry sector.



South Korea sent a three-member delegation for the talks at the Peace House on Wednesday led by Ryu Kwang-soo, vice minister of the Korea Forest Service.



Before departing for the 10 a.m. meeting, Ryu said the two sides would discuss overall inter-Korean cooperation in the forestry sector and consult with the North on detailed implementation methods.



In particular, the two sides are expected to discuss how to help the North deal with deforestation issues and the potential transfer of tree planting and growing technologies to the North.



North Korea has lost around 32 percent of its two-million 840-thousand hectares of forest as of 2008, which prompted North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to come up with a reforestation plan in 2015.

[Photo : YONHAP News]