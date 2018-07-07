Two Koreas Discuss Cooperation in Forestry

The two Koreas are holding working-level talks on boosting cooperation in the forestry sector.



The talks began at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Peace House on the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjeom.



Korea Forest Service Vice Minister Ryu Kwang-soo, who is leading South Korea’s delegation, spoke of Typhoon Prapiroon at the beginning of the session, saying he is relieved the typhoon shifted its direction away from the Korean Peninsula.



He then stressed that water and forestry are intertwined issues, and that cooperation in forestry will play a vital role in that regard.



The North’s chief delegate, Kim Song-jun, who is a senior official at the ministry of environmental protection, expressed his hope for productive talks with the aim of creating green forests of peace in line with citizens’ expectations.



The two sides are expected to discuss ways to discuss how to help the North deal with deforestation issues, including conducting joint surveys and studies on the condition of the North’s forests.



They are also set to exchange views on transferring forestry technology to the North and pursuing projects on creating tree nurseries.

