Koreas to Hold Two More Friendly Basketball Matches Thursday

South and North Korea will hold two additional friendly basketball matches in Pyongyang on Thursday.



On the second day of the inter-Korean basketball matches, players of the two Koreas will compete for their respective countries at the Ryugyong Chung Ju-yung Gymnasium in the North’s capital.



However, the teams will not be labeled South and North but “blue” and “red.” No national flags or anthems will be used. A women's game will be held first at 3 p.m., followed by a men's game.



On Wednesday, athletes formed teams named “peace” and prosperity” made up of a mixture of South and North Korean players. The “prosperity” team won the women’s match, while the men’s game ended in a tie.



Wednesday’s matches were attended by a number of high-level North Korean officials including Choe Hwi, chairman of the National Sports Guidance Committee, and Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the North’s Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country.



However, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who is known to be an avid basketball fan, did not attend the games.







[Photo : YONHAP News]