Presidential Committee on Northern Economic Cooperation to Visit N. Korea

The South Korean presidential committee promoting the Moon Jae-in administration’s New Northern Policy will visit North Korea this week at the request of a North Korean state body.



Seoul’s Unification Ministry said on Wednesday that it has approved a trip to the North by the Presidential Committee on Northern Economic Cooperation.



During the two-day trip from Friday, the committee’s chairman Song Young-gil of the ruling Democratic Party and ten other members will visit the North’s city of Rason for a trilateral seminar to be hosted by Russia and attended by the two Koreas.



The South Korean side will also visit several areas of Rason, including the Rajin Port.



Earlier, the North Korean National Economic Cooperation Federation invited the chairman to the North.



Under the New Northern Policy, the Moon administration is looking to step up economic cooperation with Northeast Asian nations.

