Hyundai to Commemorate Late Chairman's Death in N. Korea

Hyundai Group is seeking government approval to hold a memorial for its late former chairman in North Korea for the first time in three years.



An official of the South Korean conglomerate told KBS on Wednesday that an official request was made with the Unification Ministry early in the day to allow them to contact North Koreans with regard to plans for next month’s commemorative event.



If the government gives them the green light, the official said the group will discuss logistics with the North Korean side to hold the ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of former chairman Chung Mong-hun's death.



Hyundai is also expected to try and have Chung's widow and incumbent Chairwoman Hyun Jung-eun visit the North for the event.



Since the former chairman’s death on August fourth of 2003, Hyundai, the operator of the suspended inter-Korean tourism project on the North’s Mount Geumgang, has held a memorial at the mountain's resort every year until 2015.

[Photo : YONHAP News]