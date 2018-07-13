Unification Minister Optimistic Over Swift Denuclearization

South Korea’s Unification Minister has expressed optimism that North Korea’s denuclearization will be implemented swiftly once related negotiations are on track.



Cho Myoung-gyon revealed his stance during a National Unification Advisory Council meeting on Wednesday, adding both U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have clear goals and will for peace and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.



Asked about the perceived lack of results from U.S. State of Secretary Mike Pompeo’s latest visit to the North, Minister Cho pointed out that only a month has passed since the U.S. and the North eased 70 years worth of deep-rooted hostilities.



He added it is too hasty to expect immediate progress on related issues.

