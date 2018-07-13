Moon: N. Korea's Criticism of US is Possibly Negotiation Strategy

President Moon Jae-in has downplayed North Korea’s criticism of the U.S., saying it could be a strategy in negotiations over the regime’s denuclearization.



According to Presidential press secretary Yoon Young-chan, Moon made the remark during his meetings with Singaporean leaders in the city-state on Thursday, after the North’s Foreign Ministry blasted the U.S. in a statement earlier in the week.



Moon said he thinks North Korea is complaining that Washington is not taking corresponding measures to its practical measures, noting the negotiations between the U.S. and the North are now on track.



Moon added that suspicions the North and the U.S. may have different concepts of denuclearization have also been cleared up since U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to the North last week.



Moon said North Korea is not demanding the easing of sanctions or economic compensation as it used to do, but just an end to their hostile relations and the building of mutual trust, adding that it marks a significant shift in Pyongyang’s attitude.











[Photo : YONHAP News]