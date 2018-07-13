Moon: N. Korea's Criticism of US is Possibly Negotiation Strategy

Write : 2018-07-12 18:27:40 Update : 2018-07-13 10:19:20

Moon: N. Korea's Criticism of US is Possibly Negotiation Strategy

President Moon Jae-in has downplayed North Korea’s criticism of the U.S., saying it could be a strategy in negotiations over the regime’s denuclearization. 

According to Presidential press secretary Yoon Young-chan, Moon made the remark during his meetings with Singaporean leaders in the city-state on Thursday, after the North’s Foreign Ministry blasted the U.S. in a statement earlier in the week. 

Moon said he thinks North Korea is complaining that Washington is not taking corresponding measures to its practical measures, noting the negotiations between the U.S. and the North are now on track. 

Moon added that suspicions the North and the U.S. may have different concepts of denuclearization have also been cleared up since U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to the North last week. 

Moon said North Korea is not demanding the easing of sanctions or economic compensation as it used to do, but just an end to their hostile relations and the building of mutual trust, adding that it marks a significant shift in Pyongyang’s attitude. 




[Photo : YONHAP News]

Related News
  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
Podcasts
  • Podcasts
  • You can download KBS World Radio News in eleven languages through Podcast KBS Radio Tune

<

4 / 4

>