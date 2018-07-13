N. Korean Players to Visit S. Korea Sunday for Int'l Table Tennis Tournament

Write : 2018-07-13 10:30:29 Update : 2018-07-13 15:45:21

North Korea will send a delegation of 16 players and nine officials on Sunday to an international table tennis tournament in South Korea set to open next week. 

The delegation will arrive at Incheon International Airport on Sunday morning on a flight via Beijing. 

The North Korean athletes and officials will return on July 23rd after participating in the International Table Tennis Federation(ITTF) World Tour Platinum Korean Open in Daejeon, south of Seoul, from July 17th to 22nd.  

An official at South Korea's Korea Table Tennis Association said that as soon as the North Korean delegation arrives, the association will discuss ways to form a joint Korean team for the ITTF event in the men's and women's doubles events. 

The two Koreas formed a joint women's table tennis team in May at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Halmstad, Sweden.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

