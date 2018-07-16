UN Exempts Sanctions for Restoration of Military Communication Lines

A United Nations committee has reportedly approved a temporary lift of sanctions against North Korea at the request of South Korea.



The UN committee monitoring sanctions against North Korea reportedly approved a temporary exemption on 51 items, including fuel and trucks, that are needed for restoring military communication lines in the North. The two Koreas agreed to restore suspended military communication lines last month during general-level talks.



The Seoul government is said to have secured a similar UN approval for constructional materials that will be used to repair the facilities needed to open an inter-Korean liaison office at the Gaeseong Industrial Complex and facilities for inter-Korean family reunions set for August.



The South Korean Foreign Ministry said that the government is pursuing diverse inter-Korean projects to implement the Panmunjeom Declaration, while at the same time closely cooperating with the UN and the international community to ensure these projects will not create problems in relation to sanctions on the North.