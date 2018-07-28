S. Korea, UNICEF Discuss Cooperation Measures

South Korea and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund(UNICEF) have discussed measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation.



According to the Foreign Ministry, the country and the UN body held their fourth bilateral policy coordination meeting in the capital Seoul on Monday.



UNICEF’s Deputy Executive Director Shahida Azfar led the UN organization’s delegation and introduced various projects they have been carrying out to assist North Korean children and women. She emphasized the necessity of increasing assistance for the country to improve its vulnerable humanitarian situations.



Oh Hyun-joo, director general of the Foreign Ministry's development cooperation bureau, noted the South Korean government’s contribution to the UN body has jumped more than fourfold over the past decade to 381-point-seven billion dollars last year, adding the South Korean public is also making more than 90 million dollars in contributions annually.



Oh said the government expects to strengthen cooperation with UNICEF, particularly in the areas of education and health.

[Photo : KBS News]