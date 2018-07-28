Two Koreas to Inspect Railway on Gyeongui Line

South and North Korea on Tuesday will inspect a section of the railway along the North's west coast as part of measures to reconnect inter-Korean railways.



A South Korean delegation of 15 officials led by Hwang Sung-gyu, a senior transport ministry official, will cross into the North on Tuesday morning using the western border route. The delegates will join seven North Korean officials for the joint checkup.



The two sides will check the railway on the Gyeongui Line from the North's city of Gaeseong to the Military Demarcation Line along the west coast before holding working-level talks.



It follows their inspection of the railway on the North's east coast on Friday.



This is a follow-up to the April 27th inter-Korean summit agreement. Last month, the two sides held related working-level talks and agreed to conduct joint field inspections of railways as the first step to modernize and reconnect railways between the two Koreas.

[Photo : YONHAP News]