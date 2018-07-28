Gov't Aims to Open Permanent Representative Offices in Seoul, Pyongyang

Seoul's Unification Ministry said Tuesday the planned inter-Korean liaison office can be expanded into permanent representative offices in Seoul and Pyongyang, depending on developments in cross-border relations.



In a briefing to parliament, the ministry said the joint communication office will open in August to establish an around-the-clock consultation channel between the two Korean governments.



The office, which will be located at the inter-Korean Gaeseong Industrial Complex in North Korea, was part of the April 27th summit agreement.



Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon had previously noted that during the summit, President Moon Jae-in proposed opening a liaison office not only in Gaeseong but also in Seoul and Pyongyang. In response, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had hinted at possible discussions in accordance with future developments.



The ministry said that through the Gaeseong office, Seoul will first seek dialogue on inter-Korean cooperation in forestry and transportation such as railways and roads, as well as a new economic vision for the Korean Peninsula.



The ministry said talks will thereafter expand to address other cross-border issues.

[Photo : YONHAP News]