Gov't Aims to Open Permanent Representative Offices in Seoul, Pyongyang

Write : 2018-07-24 15:44:17 Update : 2018-07-24 21:43:54

Seoul's Unification Ministry said Tuesday the planned inter-Korean liaison office can be expanded into permanent representative offices in Seoul and Pyongyang, depending on developments in cross-border relations. 

In a briefing to parliament, the ministry said the joint communication office will open in August to establish an around-the-clock consultation channel between the two Korean governments.

The office, which will be located at the inter-Korean Gaeseong Industrial Complex in North Korea, was part of the April 27th summit agreement. 

Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon had previously noted that during the summit, President Moon Jae-in proposed opening a liaison office not only in Gaeseong but also in Seoul and Pyongyang. In response, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had hinted at possible discussions in accordance with future developments.

The ministry said that through the Gaeseong office, Seoul will first seek dialogue on inter-Korean cooperation in forestry and transportation such as railways and roads, as well as a new economic vision for the Korean Peninsula.

The ministry said talks will thereafter expand to address other cross-border issues.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

