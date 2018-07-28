China Denies Secretly Selling Too Much Refined Oil to N. Korea

China has denied speculation it secretly sold more refined oil to North Korea than allowed under UN sanctions.



China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Beijing is faithfully implementing the UN Security Council’s resolutions on Pyongyang.



It claims petroleum products purchased by the North so far do not exceed 60-thousand tons.



The ministry said China exported around seven-thousand-400 tons of refined oil to North Korea during the January-June period, adding all related information was reported to the UNSC’s North Korea sanctions committee in a timely manner.



Last week, the U.S. requested the committee publicly rebuke the North for violating the quota and enact a ban so countries could not export more petroleum products to the regime for the rest of the year.



Washington claims refined oil was illegally shipped to North Korea through at least 20 ships on 89 occasions between January and May, allowing the regime to secure at least 760-thousand barrels so far this year, well above the annual limit of 500-thousand.



China and Russia, however, blocked the U.S. move, saying more time is needed to investigate the allegations, automatically delaying any U.S. action for six months.

[Photo : YONHAP News]