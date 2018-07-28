Two Koreas to Share Outcome of Family Member Search

South and North Korea on Wednesday will exchange documents containing the results of a search for surviving family members separated by the Korean War in preparation for family reunions next month.



Red Cross officials of the two Koreas will exchange the documents with the outcome of the search at the truce village of Panmunjeom.



Earlier this month, Seoul delivered a list of 250 South Korean candidates and the personal details of their family members in the North. The South Korean Red Cross received a list of 200 North Koreans from Pyongyang.



Based on the results, 100 people will be selected from the South and North respectively and the final list of participants will be exchanged on August 4th.



The Koreas agreed at a Red Cross meeting last month to hold reunions from August 20th to 26th at the North's Mount Geumgang.

[Photo : YONHAP News]