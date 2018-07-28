Koreas Find Section of Gyeongui Railway in N. Korea in Good Condition

Write : 2018-07-25 15:04:41 Update : 2018-07-25 15:07:17

Koreas Find Section of Gyeongui Railway in N. Korea in Good Condition

The Unification Ministry says the two Koreas confirmed through joint inspection on Tuesday that a section of the railway along North Korea's west coast is in relatively good condition. 

The two sides found that the tracks and roadbeds along the 15-point-three kilometer-long section on the Gyeongui Line linking the North's city of Gaeseong to the Military Demarcation Line were in decent condition. 

Following the inspection, which is part of measures to reconnect and modernize inter-Korean railways. the two sides held discussions on forming and operating a joint railway research team.

Last Friday, the two Koreas had jointly checked a section of the railway on the North's east coast and found that the tracks were in good condition overall. 

Based on the results of the joint inspections, the two Koreas will take steps to build nearby stations and related equipment, including traffic lights.

[Photo : KBS News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>