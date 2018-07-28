Koreas Find Section of Gyeongui Railway in N. Korea in Good Condition

The Unification Ministry says the two Koreas confirmed through joint inspection on Tuesday that a section of the railway along North Korea's west coast is in relatively good condition.



The two sides found that the tracks and roadbeds along the 15-point-three kilometer-long section on the Gyeongui Line linking the North's city of Gaeseong to the Military Demarcation Line were in decent condition.



Following the inspection, which is part of measures to reconnect and modernize inter-Korean railways. the two sides held discussions on forming and operating a joint railway research team.



Last Friday, the two Koreas had jointly checked a section of the railway on the North's east coast and found that the tracks were in good condition overall.



Based on the results of the joint inspections, the two Koreas will take steps to build nearby stations and related equipment, including traffic lights.

[Photo : KBS News]