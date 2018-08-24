Two Koreas to Withdraw Some 10 GPs in DMZ

Defense Minister Song Young-moo says the two Koreas will withdraw, on a trial basis, around ten border guard posts(GP) in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) in line with earlier agreements.



When independent lawmaker Suh Chung-won asked how many GPs will be removed during Tuesday's parliamentary defense committee meeting, Song added more than ten could be withdrawn following trial efforts.



The minister said the two Koreas have agreed to first remove guard posts closest to them, adding posts within a one-kilometer distance will be pulled out first.



Song flatly denied the possibility raised by Suh that Seoul is evacuating the GPs unilaterally, stressing the two sides will be able to check each other’s evacuation process.



During last month's general-level military talks, Seoul and Pyongyang agreed to pull out troops and disarm border GPs and the Joint Security Area in the DMZ.

[Photo : KBS News]