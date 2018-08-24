Yomiuri: IAEA Detect Partial Operation of N. Korean Nuke Facility

The International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) has reportedly secured evidence that North Korea operated a graphite-moderated reactor and a reprocessing plant at its main nuclear site in the past year.



The Yomiuri Shimbun on Tuesday reported on an annual report of the international nuclear watchdog containing such revelation on the secretive activities in the Yongbyon nuclear complex in the North.



The IAEA report, as acquired by the Japanese newspaper, says the North is continuing nuclear development and expressed regret that the regime is violating the UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions banning such moves.



Yomiuri quoted the IAEA report as saying that emissions of steam or water coolants were detected at the five-megawatt graphite-moderated reactor at Yongbyon within this year, suggesting the operation of the reactor.



The report also pointed out that the North appears to continue burning uranium fuel at the reactor since December of 2015, although it was suspended several times later.



A graphite-moderated reactor is used to produce weapon-grade plutonium by burning uranium fuels. The spent uranium fuel is sent to a reprocessing plant, where plutonium is produced.