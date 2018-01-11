Moon, Xi Agree to Strengthen Cooperation to Bring Peace to Korean Peninsula

President Moon Jae-in and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to strengthen cooperation to use the momentum of peaceful inter-Korean engagement generated by the PyeongChang Winter Olympics to usher in permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.



Seoul’s presidential press secretary Yoon Young-chan said the two leaders reached the agreement during a 30-minute phone conversation late Thursday afternoon as they exchanged opinions on the Seoul-Beijing relationship, the recent inter-Korean talks and the PyeongChang Olympics.



Moon explained the results of Tuesday's high-level talks between the two Koreas, thanking President Xi for the Chinese government’s assistance and support.



Welcoming improving inter-Korean ties as a result of the talks, Xi said he actively supports the efforts of President Moon and the South Korean government.



The two leaders also agreed to strengthen strategic communication and cooperation between South Korea and China so the inter-Korean talks will lead to a peaceful solution to the North Korean nuclear issue.



Moon also requested Xi’s participation in the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Games, and Xi suggested the two countries work together for a successful transition between the two countries at the PyeongChang closing ceremony. Beijing will host the next Winter Olympics in 2022.