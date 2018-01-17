UN Chief to Attend Opening Ceremony of PyeongChang Olympics

Write : 2018-01-17 09:53:57 Update : 2018-01-17 10:01:39

UN Chief to Attend Opening Ceremony of PyeongChang Olympics

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he will attend the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea next month.
 
Guterres told an informal meeting of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that he will attend the opening ceremony, saying he was encouraged by North Korea's decision to participate in the upcoming Olympics in South Korea. 

The UN chief reportedly stressed the need to build on these small signs of hope and expand diplomatic efforts to achieve the peaceful denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in the context of regional security. 

He also welcomed the reopening of the communication channels between the two Koreas, especially the inter-Korean military hotline.

However, the UN chief expressed support for the UN Security Council's strong sanctions against the North's nuclear and missile provocations.

