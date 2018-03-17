White House Fully Expects US-N. Korea Summit to Happen

The White House says that it fully expects summit talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will take place.



White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told a regular briefing on Monday that the offer was made and the U.S. has accepted, adding North Korea made several promises and the U.S. hopes that they would stick to them and if so the meeting will go on as planned.



She said that the U.S. is continuing to prepare for the summit on a number of levels but stressed that the U.S.' maximum pressure campaign against the North will continue, saying North Korea responded thanks to the campaign.



Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters in Abuja, Nigeria that the U.S. has not heard anything back from North Korea, although it does expects to hear something directly.



Tillerson urged patience, saying that the venue has yet to be agreed upon, but "it's going to be very important that those conversations are held quietly."



The secretary departed for the U.S. on Monday, cutting his Africa trip short amid speculation it was to prepare for the unprecedented meeting between Trump and Kim.









