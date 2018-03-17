US Security Adviser Briefs UNSC on N. Korea

U.S. National Security Adviser Herbert McMaster has briefed the UN Security Council(UNSC) regarding North Korea’s message conveyed by South Korea's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong and spy chief Suh Hoon.



Following the briefing on Monday, McMaster told reporters that UNSC permanent representatives agreed they are optimistic about the opportunity of pursuing a diplomatic solution to the North Korean issue but determined to keep up the campaign of maximum pressure until they see real progress toward denuclearization.



The security adviser reportedly told the UNSC that President Donald Trump's decision to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was not made impulsively, but through standard procedures.



McMaster is said to have explained that North Korea's nuclear weapons are an important security issue for the U.S., which has closely observed developments in inter-Korean relations around the time of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.







