Moon's Envoy Meets Russian Foreign Minister

South Korea's National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong is visiting Russia to explain the results of his recent trip to North Korea.



Chung arrived in Russia on Tuesday from Beijing after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping the day before to brief on the outcome of his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



In Moscow, Chung met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to brief on his meeting with Kim.



Lavrov said that Seoul's efforts for peace on the Korean Peninsula are drawing attention from around the world, adding Moscow has been supporting ways to ease tensions.



Chung appreciated that Russia has been working to help realize the goal of denuclearizing the peninsula and lead North Korea to the negotiating table.



Seoul and Moscow agreed to maintain close cooperation to ensure the planned summit talks between the two Koreas, and the U.S. and North Korea will be held successfully.