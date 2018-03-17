Seoul: Tillerson's Departure Not to Affect US-N. Korea Summit

South Korea’s presidential office says the dismissal of U.S. State Secretary Rex Tillerson will not affect the upcoming inter-Korean summit or U.S.-North Korea summit.



A key presidential official relayed the top office’s stance through a telephone interview with Yonhap News on Wednesday.



The official said that firing Tillerson may be part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to implement his policy as he sees fit, adding that what is important is Trump’s firm will to talk with the North.



The official said that as long as the South Korean delegation confirmed Trump’s will for the U.S.-North Korea talks, they will be held as planned.



Another presidential official told Yonhap that regardless of Tillerson’s departure, the Seoul-Washington alliance will remain solid based on mutual trust between Moon and Trump.

