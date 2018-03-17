CNN: N. Korea Biggest Factor Behind Tillerson's Dismissal

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly dismissed State Secretary Rex Tillerson due to their different stances on North Korea, among other issues.



CNN on Tuesday quoted two sources familiar with the matter as saying that North Korea was “the biggest factor in the decision.”



CNN said Trump and Tillerson had been clashing over U.S. policies for months and most significantly, its dealings with the communist regime.



As an example it highlighted Trump's surprising decision to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his meeting with a South Korean delegation last week. Just hours before that announcement, Tillerson said the U.S. was “a long way” from direct talks with the North.



CNN also reported that the two failed to see eye to eye on several other major issues, including the Iran deal, the war in Afghanistan, trade policy and the U.S. embassy in Israel.

