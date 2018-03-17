FM Kang to Visit US Despite Sacking of Tillerson

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will visit the U.S. this week despite the abrupt departure of her counterpart at the State Department.



An official of Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Kang will still depart Thursday for a three-day visit to the U.S. and meet with Deputy State Secretary John Sullivan, who is the acting secretary.



Seoul reviewed the scheduled visit after it was revealed overnight that U.S. State Secretary Rex Tillerson was being replaced.



The ministry official said Seoul and Washington share the view that they need to maintain strong coordination on major pending bilateral issues, including North Korea's nuclear program and trade, through close communication. The official added the U.S. wants Kang to visit as planned.

