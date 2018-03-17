Moon to Meet S. Korean Coach in Vietnam

President Moon Jae-in will meet with South Korean football coach Park Hang-seo when he visits Vietnam later this month.



Moon will reportedly pay a visit to the Vietnamese national football team to encourage Park and his athletes.



Park, the head coach of the Vietnamese under-23 football team, and other team members have become national heroes in Vietnam since they finished runners-up in the Asian Football Confederation U23 Championship in China in January.



President Moon sent Park a letter congratulating them, saying the South Korean public was also happy for their achievement.



