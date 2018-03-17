Moon to Meet S. Korean Coach in Vietnam

Write : 2018-03-14 18:56:17 Update : 2018-03-15 08:37:38

President Moon Jae-in will meet with South Korean football coach Park Hang-seo when he visits Vietnam later this month.  

Moon will reportedly pay a visit to the Vietnamese national football team to encourage Park and his athletes. 

Park, the head coach of the Vietnamese under-23 football team, and other team members have become national heroes in Vietnam since they finished runners-up in the Asian Football Confederation U23 Championship in China in January. 

President Moon sent Park a letter congratulating them, saying the South Korean public was also happy for their achievement.

