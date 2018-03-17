S. Korea Ranks 57th in 2018 Global Happiness Index

S. Korea Ranks 57th in 2018 Global Happiness Index

South Korea placed 57th among 156 countries in a global happiness index.

The UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network on Wednesday published the annual World Happiness Report, which ranked 156 countries by levels of happiness, based on factors such as life expectancy, social support and corruption.  

South Korea secured five-point-875 points out of ten and placed 57th, slipping two notches from a year ago. 

Finland is the happiest country to live in, followed by Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden and Australia.

