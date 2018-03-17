'European Parliament Engaged in Secret Talks with N. Korea for 3 Years'

The European Parliament's delegation to the Korean Peninsula says that it has engaged in talks with the North in secret over the past three years to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue.



Nirj Deva, the chief of the delegation, told a news conference on Wednesday at the parliament in Strasbourg, France that the delegation met in secret with senior North Koreans on 14 occasions and it will meet them again soon.



He said that the delegation has been supporting dialogue without preconditions to resolve the North Korean nuclear crisis, regularly contacting North Korean officials in secret in Brussels.



He added that the delegation has also met with high-level officials from the U.S., China, South Korea and Japan during the period.



Deva vowed to play a role in developing trust-building measures in the process of planned talks between the U.S. and North Korea.