N. Korea, Sweden Wrap Up Foreign Ministerial Talks in Stockholm

Anchor: The top diplomats of North Korea and Sweden have concluded two days of talks in Stockholm. There is rising speculation that they may have discussed the release of three Americans currently being detained in the North. Sweden is also among a few countries being considered as a possible venue for a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expected in May.

Report: After the meeting with North Korea's top diplomat Ri Yong-ho Friday, Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom told reporters the talks were held in a "good and constructive atmosphere."



[Sound bite: Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom (English)]

"And of course, with the tension, to the situation on the Korean Peninsula and also the role that Sweden plays with.... as protective power for a number of countries. And a good and constructive atmosphere."

(Reporter: Was there positive developments on the possibility of a meeting with Mr. Trump?)

"No, we have not discussed…I don't want to give out any details and we will see what happens next."



Regarding Sweden's role in releasing three American prisoners in the North, the Swedish foreign minister reiterated her government will fulfill its tasks as a protecting power.



After meeting with the North Korean foreign minister earlier on Friday morning, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told reporters that he is ready to act as a facilitator to help resolve tensions on the Korean Peninsula.



[Sound bite: Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (Swedish)]

"I spoke briefly with the foreign minister myself this morning before I came here. We have always said that if we can act as a facilitator such that something comes out of this, then we will of course do so."



The talks between North Korea and Sweden came after Trump accepted North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's invitation for summit talks.



Sweden is among a few countries considered as a possible venue for the Trump-Kim talks.



Sweden functions as a protecting power in North Korea for a number of countries, handling consular responsibilities there for the U.S.

Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.





