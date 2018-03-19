Japan Asks US to Raise Abductees Issue during N. Korea Summit

Japanese media report that Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono has asked the U.S. to raise the issue of Japanese abductees in North Korea during North Korea-U.S. summit talks scheduled in May.



Japan's Kyodo news agency said Saturday the minister made the request during his meeting with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the White House on Friday.



Kono reportedly said during the talks that North Korea's nuclear and missile issue and the abductees issue should be resolved in a comprehensive manner.



In response, Pence said the U.S. and Japan stand together"100 percent" and the two sides will closely coordinate on the abductees.



Kyodo said the two sides also agreed to continue maximum pressure and sanctions on North Korea in order to get the regime to take concrete steps toward a complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization.



The two allies will also arrange a timetable on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's trip to the U.S. expected early next month and summit talks with Trump in Washington.