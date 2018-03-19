'White House Has Ongoing Talks to Tap Ambassador to S. Korea Soon'

The White House says it continues to have conversations about naming an ambassador to South Korea "soon," a post that has been vacant for more than a year.



Marc Short, White House director of legislative affairs, said on Friday during a press briefing that there have been several internal conversations about the issue.



Short said that as nominees are put forward, "in many cases, it gets so delayed and so long that nominees have withdrawn from the process before actually being submitted to the Senate."



He said that the post of the top envoy to Seoul was such a case, adding that Washington has been having ongoing conversations about nominating someone soon.



Former White House official Victor Cha was considered for the post, but the United States recently withdrew Cha's nomination.