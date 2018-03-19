N. Korean Diplomat Departs for Finland for Semiofficial Talks

Choe Kang-il, a senior North Korean diplomat handling affairs with the United States, will depart for Finland on Sunday for semiofficial talks with South Korea and the United States.

The deputy director general for North American affairs at the North's Foreign Ministry was seen at Beijing International Airport at 9:20 a.m. Sunday along with three officials to take a flight for the European country.

Choe refused to answer questions from reporters who asked what he will discuss during the dialogue with South Korea and the United States in Finland, simply saying that he would speak when he returns.

He also did not mention how long he would stay in Finland and whether or not he would visit Sweden or had met with someone during his four-day stay in Beijing.

According to diplomatic sources in Seoul, Choe will take part in the "one-point-five-track" meeting in Finland this week with former U.S. diplomats, including former U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Kathleen Stephens, and security experts from Seoul.

