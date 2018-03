Russian President Vladmir Putin has extended his power for another six years.



Russia's national election committee said that with 90-point-02 percent of ballots counted following Sunday's election, Putin had amassed 76-point-41 percent of the vote.



Communist party candidate Pavel Grudinin was in second place with 12-point-05 percent.



After 18 years in power, Putin will start a new six-year term and retain his grip on Russia until 2024. Only Soviet dictator Josef Stalin ruled longer.