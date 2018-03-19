Top Security Officials of S. Korea, US, Japan Hold Talks on N. Korea

Top security officials of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan held discussions on the "complete denuclearization" of North Korea and upcoming talks with Pyongyang.



Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told reporters on Monday that National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong held the three-way meeting with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts Herbert McMaster and Shotaro Yachi in San Francisco over the weekend.



The spokesman said that the security officials agreed on the importance of not repeating the countries' past failures and agreed to continue working together closely over the next few weeks.



A senior presidential official said that in the San Francisco meeting, South Korean and American officials held intensive talks, sharing the results of South Korean special envoys' recent trips to China, Japan and Russia.



The official said that in the meeting, Seoul and Washington held in-depth discussions on ways to maintain close bilateral cooperation under the judgment that the success of their planned summits with North Korea is imperative for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia.