N. Korea, Sweden End 3 Days of Talks on Security Issues

The top diplomats of North Korea and Sweden have concluded three days of talks in Stockholm.



The Swedish Foreign Ministry on Saturday said in a statement that North Korea's top diplomat Ri Yong-ho and Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom wrapped up their three-day talks on Saturday afternoon.



However, it did not mention whether the two sides reached any agreement in the meeting.



The Swedish ministry said that the main focus for the talks was the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, which has been a major agenda of the UN Security Council.



It added that the two sides discussed the opportunities and challenges for continued diplomatic efforts to reach a peaceful solution to the Koreas' security dispute, hinting they discussed the planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea.



The Swedish Foreign Ministry said that Sweden also addressed its responsibilities as a country which provides consular services for American, Canadian and Australian citizens in North Korea. The comment hints the two sides discussed a possible release of Americans detained in the North.



The statement also underlined the need for North Korea to dismantle its nuclear arms and missiles program in line with several Security Council resolutions.



The talks in Stockholm had initially been scheduled to conclude on Friday but were extended into the weekend.