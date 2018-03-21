FM Kang: US Tariffs Not Helpful to Security Alliance

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha says U.S. plans to impose higher tariffs on South Korean steel products are “unhelpful” measures from a security ally.



Kang made the remark in an interview with the Financial Times of Britain published on Monday. The minister also pointed out the "bad timing" of the international row over Washington’s trade restrictions, which come as U.S. President Donald Trump puts forth efforts to secure a landmark nuclear deal with North Korea.



Kang also said it's bad for Seoul and Washington since the two allies are “going together on the North Korean nuclear issue.”



Asked whether a tariff increase could undermine their coordination ahead of Trump’s planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, she said it won’t help.



Kang also said the U.S. tariff on steel imports will damage both the global trading system and the American economy.



