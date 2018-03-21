S. Korea, IAEA to Discuss N. Korea Nuclear Issue

A group of senior officials from the UN's nuclear watchdog will be in South Korea for a bilateral policy coordination meeting this week.



Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday the sixth high-level policy discussion with the International Atomic Energy Agency will be held at the government complex in Seoul on Wednesday.



Hosted by Oh Young-ju, deputy minister for multilateral and global affairs at the ministry, the meeting will focus on nuclear proliferation around the world, including North Korea's nuclear program, and ways to optimize related safeguard measures and bilateral cooperation.



The IAEA’s top delegate Tero Varjoranta, Deputy Director General and Head of the IAEA's Department of Safeguards, will also meet with Lee Do-hoon, Seoul's special representative for Korean Penin​sula peace and security affairs.



The two are expected to exchange broad opinions about the situation on the Korean Peninsula and the IAEA’s role in supporting a peaceful solution to the North Korea nuclear issue.

