Foreign Minister Attends EU's Foreign Council Meeting over N. Korea

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has attended the European Union's foreign ministerial meeting to brief on the recent developments on the Korean Peninsula.



The Foreign Ministry said that Kang attended the meeting of the EU's Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Belgium on Monday at the invitation of the EU.



She offered an in-depth briefing on the current security conditions on the Korean Peninsula and the recent progress in inter-Korean relations while also asking for the EU's continued cooperation and support for Seoul's efforts to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue and establish lasting peace.



The ministry said the EU foreign ministers praised Seoul for using the momentum for dialogue with North Korea to bring about inter-Korean and U.S.-North Korean summits.