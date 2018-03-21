Pentagon: South Korea-U.S. Drills to be Defense-Oriented

Washington says South Korea and the United States' combined military drills set to begin in April are defense-oriented and there is no reason for North Korea to view them as a provocation.



Pentagon spokesman Christopher Logan said in a statement Tuesday that while he will not discuss specifics, the defensive nature of the annual springtime exercises has been clear for many decades and has not changed.



He added that the allies' joint drills were not being conducted as a response to North Korean provocations or the current political situation on the Korean Peninsula.



He said about 12-thousand U.S. troops and ten-thousand South Koreans will take part in the command and control Key Resolve drill which is based on computer simulations.



The Foal Eagle exercise will involve field maneuvers with about eleven-thousand-five-hundred U.S. troops and 290-thousand South Korean forces.






















