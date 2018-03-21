Moon to Visit Vietnam, UAE from Thursday

President Moon Jae-in is set to embark on state visits to Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates(UAE) on Thursday.



Seoul’s presidential office on Tuesday said that Moon's seven-day back-to-back trips will begin with a meeting with South Korean football coach Park Hang-seo in Vietnam on Thursday.



On Friday, Moon will hold a summit with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang.



He then will fly to the UAE on Saturday for an extended summit with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday.



Both leaders will also attend an event later in the day to sign memorandums of understanding on various bilateral cooperation plans.



Accompanied by the Crown Prince, Moon will attend a ceremony on Monday to celebrate the completion of the Barakah nuclear power plant which was built by South Korean companies.



On Tuesday, the president will meet with South Korea's Akh Unit soldiers stationed in the UAE.



