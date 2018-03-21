S. Korea Seeks 3-way Summit with China, Japan in Early May

The presidential office says it is seeking to hold a three-way summit among South Korea, China and Japan in early May.



A senior presidential official confirmed to reporters on Wednesday that efforts are being made to open the summit in early May. However, he was quick to add that a definitive date has yet to be set, saying that Seoul has many factors to consider, including a ceremony marking the first anniversary of President Moon Jae-in’s inauguration.



The top office also denied some media reports that the South Korean military had announced that the joint South Korea-U.S. military drills would be conducted for one month in April when in fact they would run through mid-May.



The official explained that in the case of the Foal Eagle exercise, there are a series of drills that the U.S. and South Korean military conduct on their own which would go beyond April but drills that are jointly conducted will be carried out for one month.



South Korea and the U.S. announced the previous day that they will conduct the combined field training Foal Eagle exercise from April first for a month and the computer-simulated command post Key Resolve exercise from April 23rd for two weeks.



