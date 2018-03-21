Trump Congratulates Putin on His Reelection

Write : 2018-03-21 08:42:44 Update : 2018-03-21 08:53:11

Trump Congratulates Putin on His Reelection

U.S. President Donald Trump has congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his reelection and stressed the importance of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. 

The White House said that in a telephone conversation on Tuesday, Trump and Putin discussed bilateral relations and the need to continue dialogue on key security priorities and challenges. They also confirmed the need for cooperation on strategic stability. 

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he congratulated Putin on “his electoral victory,” adding that he and the Russian president would get together “in the not-too-distant future.”

Trump said he intends to meet with Putin to discuss various issues, including Ukraine, Syria, North Korea and an arms race that is “getting out of control.”






