1.5 Track Meeting in Finland Centers on Upcoming Summits

The two Koreas and the U.S. have extensively discussed the upcoming inter-Korean and North Korea-U.S. summits during a one-point-five track meeting in Finland.



The rare "one-point-five track" meeting was held on Tuesday in the official residence of the Finnish prime minister, located north of Helsinki, under heavy security, apparently requested by the North Korean participants.



The meeting saw the participation of senior North Korean diplomat Choe Kang-il, former U.S. ambassador to South Korea Kathleen Stephens and Chairman Baek Jong-chun of South Korea's Sejong Institute.



Participants are said to have held talks on a broad range of issues amid a smooth atmosphere without set agendas, including what efforts are required to successfully hold the upcoming summits.



The semiofficial talks will end on Wednesday.

