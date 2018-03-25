US Denies Reports that N. Korea, Sweden Discussed Release of Detained Americans

The U.S. State Department has denied media reports that North Korea and Sweden extensively discussed the issue of releasing three U.S. citizens held in the communist state during North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho's latest trip to Sweden.



Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said such reports are “purely speculation at this point,” adding that there’s nothing under way regarding the issue.



However, she was quick to stress that bringing home detained Americans in the North is a huge priority for the administration.



On the possibility of former top U.S. diplomat in charge of North Korea policy, Joseph Yun, coming to work for the administration again if asked, Nauert said that related officials are “firmly in place, and they are doing a great job.”



Yun retired from his role at the beginning of March.













