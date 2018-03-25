Moon Hopes to Elevate Strategic Partnership with Vietnam

President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday that he plans to further solidify friendly ties and trust with Vietnam’s leadership to advance their bilateral strategic partnership.



Moon made the remark in an interview with a Vietnamese daily a day ahead of embarking on a state visit to Vietnam.



He expressed hope that South Korea and Vietnam will lay the foundation to build mutually-beneficial and future-oriented cooperative ties by effectively responding to the Fourth Industrial Revolution and jointly creating future growth engines.



Moon noted that during the summit between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) last November, he vowed to comprehensively boost cooperation with ASEAN member states.



He said he hopes to unveil a blueprint for the future advancement of a South Korea-ASEAN community through South Korea-Vietnam ties which he said are advancing in an exemplary manner in all aspects.



As key words for South Korea-Vietnam economic cooperation, Moon cited mutual cooperation and collaboration in future growth.

