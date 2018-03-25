'South Korea-US Should Call Off Exercises due to Sensitive Period on Peninsula'

China's state-run media the Global Times said South Korea and the U.S. should call off military exercises set to begin on April first.



The Global Times, an English-language Chinese newspaper under the Communist Party's People's Daily, made the call on Wednesday as it quoted pro-government scholars.



The report noted that the drills precede the significant inter-Korean summit and U.S.-North Korea summit and therefore Seoul and Washington should try to avoid provoking North Korea.



Da Zhigang, director of the Institute of Northeast Asian Studies at the Heilongjiang Provincial Academy of Social Sciences said that considering North Korea's positive responses, the U.S. and South Korea should cancel or minimize the joint drill.



Da also noted that China has made "great efforts to avoid the deterioration of the peninsula situation," and it could use its advantages of location, long-time economic cooperation with North Korea and experience in promoting the six-way nuclear talks to help build peace.



Meanwhile, Lü Chao, a researcher with the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times that given that the Korean Peninsula issue was a long-lasting complex one, "the U.S. and South Korea might want to keep up the pressure on North Korea and so the drill will continue."



But he advised that North Korea and the U.S. should restrain their activities during this special period so as to provide a sound environment for dialogue.













