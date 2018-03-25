US to Impose 41% Tariff on S. Korean Steel Rods

The United States says it will slap a 41 percent tariff on South Korean carbon and alloy steel wire rods.



The U.S. Commerce Department Tuesday said it would impose anti-dumping duties on steel products from South Korea, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Turkey, over the next five years, accusing them of dumping steel products in the U.S. market.



The decision follows the department's anti-dumping duty(AD) and countervailing duty(CVD) investigations on imports of such products. In April of last year, the department launched the probes on ten steel exporting nations after U.S. steelmakers complained imported steel products were hurting their businesses.



Britain was accused of selling steel 147 percent less than fair value, thus, the same rate in anti-dumping duties were assigned to British steel products.



Spain was hit with an eleven to 33 percent tariff and Italy with 12 to 19 percent.



If the International Trade Commission decides in early May to accept the Commerce Department's findings, the envisioned tariffs will be imposed for five years.

















