S. Korea, US Assess Alliance's Role for Summits with N. Korea

Seoul and Washington agree that their close military cooperation has contributed to the creation of an environment conducive to dialogue between the two Koreas and between the U.S. and the North.



According to the South Korean Defense Ministry on Wednesday, the joint assessment was made during the 13th Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue(KIDD) meeting in Washington held on Monday and Tuesday.



During the meeting, led by the ministry’s policy chief Yeo Suk-joo and U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs Randall Schriver, the allies reaffirmed that peaceful denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is their joint goal.



They also reached a consensus to strengthen communication with the North to induce a sincere change in its behavior, while continuing, together with the international community, to sanction and pressure the regime.



The South Korean ministry stressed that the two sides also affirmed there has been significant progress in preparations for the “conditions-based” transition of wartime operational control(OPCON) from the United States to South Korea.



