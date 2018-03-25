WSJ Unveils Video of Suspect in Kim Jong-nam Killing Rehearsing Prank

The Wall Street Journal(WSJ) has unveiled a clip of closed-circuit television footage showing one of the suspects on trial for the murder of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s half brother apparently simulating a prank attack early last year.



The WSJ on Tuesday said the footage was submitted to the Malaysian court by the lawyer for Doan Thi Huong as evidence to support her claim that she understood it was all part of a joke.



In the video, the 29-year-old Vietnamese woman is seen running after a man at Noh Bai International Airport in Hanoi, rubbing his face with her hands from behind and then running away.



Her lawyer told the WSJ that the man targeted in the practice run was a Vietnamese government official, adding it shows she believed it was a prank.



Huong has argued that she was hired in Hanoi in December 2016 by North Korean Ri Ji-hyon, also known as Mr. Y, after he told her she would be video-recorded for YouTube.



Huong and fellow suspect Siti Aisyah of Indonesia were charged by the Malaysian authorities with murdering Kim Jong-nam at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on February 13th, 2017.









