Two Koreas, US End Semiofficial Talks in Finland

The two Koreas and the United States on Wednesday wrapped up their semiofficial talks in Finland after extensive discussions on planned summits.



Choe Kang-il, deputy director-general for North American Affairs at the Pyongyang foreign ministry, had been holding discussions with former diplomats and researchers from South Korea and the U.S. in Helsinki since Monday.



South Korean Professor Kim Joon-hyung from Handong Global University, who attended the talks, told reporters that the three sides had a consensus that the inter-Korean and U.S.-North Korea summits must succeed.



Kim said that the participants had extensive discussions on diverse issues, including the North's denuclearization and planned summit talks.



However, the North Korean delegation reportedly did not explicitly state Pyongyang’s commitment to denuclerization or its demands in exchange for denuclearization.